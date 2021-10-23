Publish date:
BYU vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for BYU vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 52.4 points per game, 4.1 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 7.8 points more than the 48.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The BYU Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.6 PPG average total in Washington State Cougars games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The BYU Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in four chances).
- BYU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the BYU Cougars average just one more point per game (26.7) than the Washington State Cougars give up (25.7).
- When BYU puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The BYU Cougars rack up only 11.7 more yards per game (404), than the Washington State Cougars allow per outing (392.3).
- In games that BYU totals over 392.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The BYU Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, eight fewer than the Washington State Cougars have forced (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- In Washington State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Washington State Cougars have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Washington State's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Washington State Cougars score 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 23 the BYU Cougars give up.
- Washington State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 23 points.
- The Washington State Cougars average 375.9 yards per game, only 15.7 fewer than the 391.6 the BYU Cougars give up.
- When Washington State picks up over 391.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the BYU Cougars have forced (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Washington State
26.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
23
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
404
Avg. Total Yards
375.9
391.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
392.3
7
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
15