The BYU Cougars (5-2) are 4-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Washington State Cougars (4-3). An over/under of 56.5 is set in the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.4 points per game, 4.1 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.8 points more than the 48.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The BYU Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.6 PPG average total in Washington State Cougars games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The BYU Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in four chances).

BYU's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the BYU Cougars average just one more point per game (26.7) than the Washington State Cougars give up (25.7).

When BYU puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The BYU Cougars rack up only 11.7 more yards per game (404), than the Washington State Cougars allow per outing (392.3).

In games that BYU totals over 392.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The BYU Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, eight fewer than the Washington State Cougars have forced (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Washington State Cougars have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Washington State Cougars score 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 23 the BYU Cougars give up.

Washington State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 23 points.

The Washington State Cougars average 375.9 yards per game, only 15.7 fewer than the 391.6 the BYU Cougars give up.

When Washington State picks up over 391.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the BYU Cougars have forced (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats