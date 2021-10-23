October 23, 2021
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

C.J. Uzomah has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 7 when Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah has hauled in 14 passes (on 16 targets) for 165 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • Uzomah has been the target of 16 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
  • The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Uzomah has averaged 18.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Ravens, 3.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Uzomah has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 295.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Ravens have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Uzomah was targeted three times, picking up 15 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Uzomah has caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 126 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

16

9.1%

14

165

3

1

7.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

41

23.4%

27

553

5

1

7.7%

Tyler Boyd

38

21.7%

28

290

1

2

15.4%

Tee Higgins

28

16.0%

18

194

2

3

23.1%

