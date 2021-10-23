Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has hauled in 14 passes (on 16 targets) for 165 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Uzomah has been the target of 16 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
- The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Uzomah has averaged 18.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Ravens, 3.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Uzomah has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The Ravens have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 295.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Ravens have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Uzomah was targeted three times, picking up 15 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Uzomah has caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 126 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 42.0 yards per game.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
16
9.1%
14
165
3
1
7.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
41
23.4%
27
553
5
1
7.7%
Tyler Boyd
38
21.7%
28
290
1
2
15.4%
Tee Higgins
28
16.0%
18
194
2
3
23.1%
