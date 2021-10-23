C.J. Uzomah has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 7 when Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has hauled in 14 passes (on 16 targets) for 165 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Uzomah has been the target of 16 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.

The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Uzomah has averaged 18.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Ravens, 3.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Uzomah has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 295.0 yards per game through the air.

The Ravens have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Uzomah was targeted three times, picking up 15 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Uzomah has caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 126 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 16 9.1% 14 165 3 1 7.7% Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1%

