Cal vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Cal's games this season have gone over 44 points three of six times.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 40.2 points per game, 3.8 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 2.8 points fewer than the 46.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.3, 6.3 points more than Saturday's total of 44.
- The 44-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 48.4 points per game average total in Buffaloes games this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Golden Bears have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Cal has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Golden Bears average 3.2 more points per game (23) than the Buffaloes surrender (19.8).
- When Cal records more than 19.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears rack up 40 more yards per game (406.3) than the Buffaloes allow per matchup (366.3).
- In games that Cal piles up more than 366.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Buffaloes have forced (5).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- So far this year Colorado has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Buffaloes have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
- Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year the Buffaloes average 9.8 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Bears surrender (27).
- When Colorado records more than 27 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Buffaloes collect 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears give up (408.3).
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Golden Bears have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Colorado
23
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
27
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
406.3
Avg. Total Yards
260.5
408.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
366.3
6
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
5