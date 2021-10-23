The California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 opponents at California Memorial Stadium. Colorado is an 8.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 44.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cal vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Cal's games this season have gone over 44 points three of six times.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.2 points per game, 3.8 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.8 points fewer than the 46.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.3, 6.3 points more than Saturday's total of 44.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 48.4 points per game average total in Buffaloes games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cal has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Bears average 3.2 more points per game (23) than the Buffaloes surrender (19.8).

When Cal records more than 19.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears rack up 40 more yards per game (406.3) than the Buffaloes allow per matchup (366.3).

In games that Cal piles up more than 366.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Buffaloes have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.

Colorado Stats and Trends

So far this year Colorado has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Buffaloes have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year the Buffaloes average 9.8 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Bears surrender (27).

When Colorado records more than 27 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buffaloes collect 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears give up (408.3).

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Golden Bears have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats