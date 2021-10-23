October 23, 2021
Calvin Ridley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Calvin Ridley will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ridley and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) play the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ridley's 42 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Ridley has been the target of 20.3% (42 total) of his team's 207 passing attempts this season.
  • Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The 307.5 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Ridley did not record a catch in Week 5 against the Jets.
  • In his last three games, Ridley has racked up 47.0 yards per game, reeling in 15 passes on 24 targets.

Ridley's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Calvin Ridley

42

20.3%

27

255

1

7

20.6%

Kyle Pitts

36

17.4%

24

308

1

8

23.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

31

15.0%

25

295

4

7

20.6%

Hayden Hurst

15

7.2%

13

103

1

3

8.8%

