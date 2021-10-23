Publish date:
Calvin Ridley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds
Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ridley's 42 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Ridley has been the target of 20.3% (42 total) of his team's 207 passing attempts this season.
- Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- The 307.5 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Ridley did not record a catch in Week 5 against the Jets.
- In his last three games, Ridley has racked up 47.0 yards per game, reeling in 15 passes on 24 targets.
Ridley's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Calvin Ridley
42
20.3%
27
255
1
7
20.6%
Kyle Pitts
36
17.4%
24
308
1
8
23.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
31
15.0%
25
295
4
7
20.6%
Hayden Hurst
15
7.2%
13
103
1
3
8.8%
