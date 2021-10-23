Calvin Ridley will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ridley and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) play the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ridley's 42 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ridley has been the target of 20.3% (42 total) of his team's 207 passing attempts this season.

Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

The 307.5 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Ridley did not record a catch in Week 5 against the Jets.

In his last three games, Ridley has racked up 47.0 yards per game, reeling in 15 passes on 24 targets.

Ridley's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Calvin Ridley 42 20.3% 27 255 1 7 20.6% Kyle Pitts 36 17.4% 24 308 1 8 23.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 31 15.0% 25 295 4 7 20.6% Hayden Hurst 15 7.2% 13 103 1 3 8.8%

