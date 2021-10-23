The Carolina Panthers (3-3) are favored by 3 points as they attempt to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. The game has a 43-point over/under.

Odds for Panthers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined for 43 points just two times this season.

In 66.7% of New York's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 45.9, 2.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 3-3-0 this season.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Panthers rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants give up (29.5).

The Panthers collect 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Giants give up per matchup (401.3).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (8).

Giants stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

This year, the Giants have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

New York's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Giants put up 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Panthers allow.

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 20.2 points.

The Giants rack up 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers allow per contest (308.3).

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals over 308.3 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, New York is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.

In three home games this season, New York has not hit the over.

The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 47.3 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

