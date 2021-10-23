Publish date:
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Panthers vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Carolina and its opponents have combined for 43 points just two times this season.
- In 66.7% of New York's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 45.9, 2.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.
- The 45.7 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Panthers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Carolina is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Panthers rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants give up (29.5).
- The Panthers collect 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Giants give up per matchup (401.3).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (8).
Giants stats and trends
- New York has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- This year, the Giants have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- New York's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Giants put up 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Panthers allow.
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 20.2 points.
- The Giants rack up 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers allow per contest (308.3).
- New York is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals over 308.3 yards.
- The Giants have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this year, New York is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.
- In three home games this season, New York has not hit the over.
- The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).
- The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.
- The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 47.3 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
