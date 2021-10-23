October 23, 2021
BETTING
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Carson Wentz and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) play the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has thrown for 1,545 yards (257.5 ypg), completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • He also has 74 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Colts have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wentz accounts for 35.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 193 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In two matchups against the 49ers, Wentz averaged 202 passing yards per game, 7.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wentz had a touchdown pass in both of those games against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The 49ers are conceding 235.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have surrendered eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Wentz went 11-for-20 (55.0%) for 223 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Wentz has racked up 853 passing yards (284.3 per game) and has a 69% completion percentage (60-for-87) over his last three appearances, tossing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

46

23.2%

31

403

1

6

27.3%

Jonathan Taylor

18

9.1%

15

210

1

1

4.5%

Zach Pascal

29

14.6%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

