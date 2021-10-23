Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Carson Wentz and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) play the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has thrown for 1,545 yards (257.5 ypg), completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and one interception this season.

He also has 74 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game on the ground.

The Colts have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Wentz accounts for 35.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 193 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In two matchups against the 49ers, Wentz averaged 202 passing yards per game, 7.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Wentz had a touchdown pass in both of those games against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The 49ers are conceding 235.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have surrendered eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Wentz went 11-for-20 (55.0%) for 223 yards with two touchdown passes.

Wentz has racked up 853 passing yards (284.3 per game) and has a 69% completion percentage (60-for-87) over his last three appearances, tossing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 46 23.2% 31 403 1 6 27.3% Jonathan Taylor 18 9.1% 15 210 1 1 4.5% Zach Pascal 29 14.6% 18 204 3 9 40.9%

