Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has thrown for 1,545 yards (257.5 ypg), completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- He also has 74 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game on the ground.
- The Colts have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
- Wentz accounts for 35.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 193 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In two matchups against the 49ers, Wentz averaged 202 passing yards per game, 7.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Wentz had a touchdown pass in both of those games against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- The 49ers are conceding 235.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have surrendered eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Wentz went 11-for-20 (55.0%) for 223 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Wentz has racked up 853 passing yards (284.3 per game) and has a 69% completion percentage (60-for-87) over his last three appearances, tossing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
46
23.2%
31
403
1
6
27.3%
Jonathan Taylor
18
9.1%
15
210
1
1
4.5%
Zach Pascal
29
14.6%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
Powered By Data Skrive