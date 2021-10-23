The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2, 0-0 MAC) are 5-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup against the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The contest's point total is 56.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Northern Illinois' games have gone over 56 points in three of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 56.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 1.5 points under the 57.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Chippewas and their opponents have scored an average of 56.7 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

In Central Michigan's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Chippewas rack up just 2.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Huskies allow (30.6).

Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.6 points.

The Chippewas collect 442.3 yards per game, 33.3 more yards than the 409 the Huskies allow per contest.

In games that Central Michigan amasses over 409 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 4-2-1 this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year the Huskies average just 1.5 more points per game (28.4) than the Chippewas surrender (26.9).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 26.9 points.

The Huskies collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (376.9) than the Chippewas allow (390.1).

When Northern Illinois churns out more than 390.1 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats