October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chris Godwin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-3) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin's 34 receptions (on 46 targets) have netted him 409 yards (68.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • Godwin has been the target of 46 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 17.0% of the target share.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 26.1% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Godwin has averaged 7.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bears, 65.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Godwin, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Eagles, Godwin was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 43 yards.
  • Godwin has contributed with 15 grabs for 168 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and averaged 56.0 receiving yards per game.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

46

17.0%

34

409

2

12

26.1%

Mike Evans

49

18.1%

31

420

4

6

13.0%

Antonio Brown

42

15.6%

29

418

4

3

6.5%

Leonard Fournette

30

11.1%

25

213

0

5

10.9%

