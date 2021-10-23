In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chris Godwin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-3) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin's 34 receptions (on 46 targets) have netted him 409 yards (68.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Godwin has been the target of 46 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 17.0% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 26.1% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

Godwin has averaged 7.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bears, 65.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Godwin, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Bears have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.7 yards per game through the air.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Godwin was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 43 yards.

Godwin has contributed with 15 grabs for 168 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and averaged 56.0 receiving yards per game.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 46 17.0% 34 409 2 12 26.1% Mike Evans 49 18.1% 31 420 4 6 13.0% Antonio Brown 42 15.6% 29 418 4 3 6.5% Leonard Fournette 30 11.1% 25 213 0 5 10.9%

