October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Christian Kirk before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) take on the Houston Texans (1-5) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk's 26 grabs have yielded 358 yards (59.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times.
  • Kirk has been the target of 31 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 15.9% of the target share.
  • Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Texans have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Kirk put together a 75-yard performance against the Browns last week on five catches (15 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Kirk has caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

31

15.9%

26

358

3

3

8.1%

DeAndre Hopkins

38

19.5%

26

367

6

10

27.0%

A.J. Green

32

16.4%

21

340

3

8

21.6%

Rondale Moore

28

14.4%

24

286

1

5

13.5%

