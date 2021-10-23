There will be player prop bets available for Christian Kirk before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) take on the Houston Texans (1-5) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk's 26 grabs have yielded 358 yards (59.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times.

Kirk has been the target of 31 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 15.9% of the target share.

Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.8 yards per game through the air.

The Texans have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Kirk put together a 75-yard performance against the Browns last week on five catches (15 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Kirk has caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 31 15.9% 26 358 3 3 8.1% DeAndre Hopkins 38 19.5% 26 367 6 10 27.0% A.J. Green 32 16.4% 21 340 3 8 21.6% Rondale Moore 28 14.4% 24 286 1 5 13.5%

