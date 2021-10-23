Publish date:
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk's 26 grabs have yielded 358 yards (59.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times.
- Kirk has been the target of 31 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 15.9% of the target share.
- Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Texans have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Kirk put together a 75-yard performance against the Browns last week on five catches (15 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Kirk has caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
31
15.9%
26
358
3
3
8.1%
DeAndre Hopkins
38
19.5%
26
367
6
10
27.0%
A.J. Green
32
16.4%
21
340
3
8
21.6%
Rondale Moore
28
14.4%
24
286
1
5
13.5%
