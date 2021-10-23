October 23, 2021
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Chuba Hubbard ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) meet in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has 72 rushes for a team-best 281 rushing yards (46.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 82 yards (13.7 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 170 times this season, and he's taken 72 of those attempts (42.4%).
  • The Panthers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Allowing 137.2 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 29th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Giants have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Hubbard rushed 16 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Hubbard has 219 rushing yards (73.0 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on eight catches for 51 yards.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

72

42.4%

281

1

7

24.1%

3.9

Christian McCaffrey

52

30.6%

201

1

12

41.4%

3.9

Sam Darnold

26

15.3%

110

5

6

20.7%

4.2

Royce Freeman

12

7.1%

34

0

2

6.9%

2.8

