Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Chuba Hubbard ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) meet in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has 72 rushes for a team-best 281 rushing yards (46.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught 13 passes for 82 yards (13.7 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 170 times this season, and he's taken 72 of those attempts (42.4%).

The Panthers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Allowing 137.2 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 29th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Giants have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Hubbard rushed 16 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Hubbard has 219 rushing yards (73.0 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on eight catches for 51 yards.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 72 42.4% 281 1 7 24.1% 3.9 Christian McCaffrey 52 30.6% 201 1 12 41.4% 3.9 Sam Darnold 26 15.3% 110 5 6 20.7% 4.2 Royce Freeman 12 7.1% 34 0 2 6.9% 2.8

