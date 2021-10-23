Publish date:
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has 72 rushes for a team-best 281 rushing yards (46.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 82 yards (13.7 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 170 times this season, and he's taken 72 of those attempts (42.4%).
- The Panthers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Allowing 137.2 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 29th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Giants have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Hubbard rushed 16 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Hubbard has 219 rushing yards (73.0 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on eight catches for 51 yards.
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
72
42.4%
281
1
7
24.1%
3.9
Christian McCaffrey
52
30.6%
201
1
12
41.4%
3.9
Sam Darnold
26
15.3%
110
5
6
20.7%
4.2
Royce Freeman
12
7.1%
34
0
2
6.9%
2.8
