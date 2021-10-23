The Navy Midshipmen (1-5, 0-0 AAC) are 28-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup with the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game has a point total of 48.5.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is 12.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51.9, 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The 48.5-point total for this game is 0.9 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-1-0 this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 28 points or more (in two chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Bearcats put up 10.8 more points per game (43.5) than the Midshipmen surrender (32.7).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.7 points.

The Bearcats average 75.1 more yards per game (444.8) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (369.7).

In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 369.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bearcats have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Midshipmen.

Navy Stats and Trends

In Navy's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Navy's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen rack up 17.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the Bearcats allow (13.7).

Navy is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 13.7 points.

The Midshipmen average 275.7 yards per game, only 18.8 fewer than the 294.5 the Bearcats allow.

In games that Navy piles up over 294.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, 12 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (18).

