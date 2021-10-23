October 23, 2021
Cincinnati vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Navy Midshipmen (1-5, 0-0 AAC) are 28-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup with the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game has a point total of 48.5.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.
  • So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is 12.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51.9, 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The 48.5-point total for this game is 0.9 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.
  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-1-0 this season.
  • The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 28 points or more (in two chances).
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bearcats put up 10.8 more points per game (43.5) than the Midshipmen surrender (32.7).
  • Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.7 points.
  • The Bearcats average 75.1 more yards per game (444.8) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (369.7).
  • In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 369.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Bearcats have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Midshipmen.
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati.
  • In Navy's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Navy's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Midshipmen rack up 17.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the Bearcats allow (13.7).
  • Navy is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 13.7 points.
  • The Midshipmen average 275.7 yards per game, only 18.8 fewer than the 294.5 the Bearcats allow.
  • In games that Navy piles up over 294.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, 12 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (18).
  Head to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

CincinnatiStatsNavy

43.5

Avg. Points Scored

17.5

13.7

Avg. Points Allowed

32.7

444.8

Avg. Total Yards

275.7

294.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

369.7

8

Giveaways

6

18

Takeaways

8