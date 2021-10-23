Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is 12.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51.9, 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- The 48.5-point total for this game is 0.9 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-1-0 this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 28 points or more (in two chances).
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bearcats put up 10.8 more points per game (43.5) than the Midshipmen surrender (32.7).
- Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.7 points.
- The Bearcats average 75.1 more yards per game (444.8) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (369.7).
- In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 369.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Midshipmen.
Navy Stats and Trends
- In Navy's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Navy's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen rack up 17.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the Bearcats allow (13.7).
- Navy is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 13.7 points.
- The Midshipmen average 275.7 yards per game, only 18.8 fewer than the 294.5 the Bearcats allow.
- In games that Navy piles up over 294.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, 12 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (18).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Navy
43.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.5
13.7
Avg. Points Allowed
32.7
444.8
Avg. Total Yards
275.7
294.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
369.7
8
Giveaways
6
18
Takeaways
8