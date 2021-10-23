October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Cooper Kupp for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (5-1) and the Detroit Lions (0-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp has reeled in 46 passes for a team-high 653 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times and averages 108.8 yards per game.
  • Kupp has been the target of 33.7% (68 total) of his team's 202 passing attempts this season.
  • Kupp (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 35.3% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • This week Kupp will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (270.5 yards allowed per game).
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Kupp put together a 130-yard performance against the Giants last week on nine catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Kupp has reeled in 21 passes (on 35 targets) for 286 yards (95.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

68

33.7%

46

653

7

12

35.3%

Robert Woods

44

21.8%

29

353

3

7

20.6%

Van Jefferson

26

12.9%

17

261

2

2

5.9%

DeSean Jackson

14

6.9%

8

221

1

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive