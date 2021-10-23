Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Cooper Kupp for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (5-1) and the Detroit Lions (0-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has reeled in 46 passes for a team-high 653 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times and averages 108.8 yards per game.

Kupp has been the target of 33.7% (68 total) of his team's 202 passing attempts this season.

Kupp (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 35.3% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Detroit

This week Kupp will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (270.5 yards allowed per game).

With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Kupp put together a 130-yard performance against the Giants last week on nine catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring two touchdowns.

Kupp has reeled in 21 passes (on 35 targets) for 286 yards (95.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 68 33.7% 46 653 7 12 35.3% Robert Woods 44 21.8% 29 353 3 7 20.6% Van Jefferson 26 12.9% 17 261 2 2 5.9% DeSean Jackson 14 6.9% 8 221 1 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive