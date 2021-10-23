Cordarrelle Patterson has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) play the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has rushed for 173 yards (34.6 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.

He also averages 59.0 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 123 times this season, and he's taken 41 of those attempts (33.3%).

The Falcons have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Miami

Patterson averaged 3.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Dolphins, 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not run for a touchdown against the Dolphins.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 22nd in the league, conceding 125.3 yards per game.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (seven this year).

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Patterson racked up 54 yards on 14 carries.

He put up 60 yards on seven receptions.

Patterson has put up 108 rushing yards on 27 carries (36.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns in his last three games.

He's also caught 18 passes for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 41 33.3% 173 1 5 33.3% 4.2 Mike Davis 62 50.4% 204 1 10 66.7% 3.3 Wayne Gallman 7 5.7% 31 0 0 0.0% 4.4 Matt Ryan 7 5.7% 26 0 0 0.0% 3.7

