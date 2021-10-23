October 23, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Author:

Cordarrelle Patterson has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) play the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has rushed for 173 yards (34.6 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also averages 59.0 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 123 times this season, and he's taken 41 of those attempts (33.3%).
  • The Falcons have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Patterson averaged 3.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Dolphins, 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not run for a touchdown against the Dolphins.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 22nd in the league, conceding 125.3 yards per game.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (seven this year).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Patterson racked up 54 yards on 14 carries.
  • He put up 60 yards on seven receptions.
  • Patterson has put up 108 rushing yards on 27 carries (36.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He's also caught 18 passes for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

41

33.3%

173

1

5

33.3%

4.2

Mike Davis

62

50.4%

204

1

10

66.7%

3.3

Wayne Gallman

7

5.7%

31

0

0

0.0%

4.4

Matt Ryan

7

5.7%

26

0

0

0.0%

3.7

