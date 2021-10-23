Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has rushed for 173 yards (34.6 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.
- He also averages 59.0 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 123 times this season, and he's taken 41 of those attempts (33.3%).
- The Falcons have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Miami
- Patterson averaged 3.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Dolphins, 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson has not run for a touchdown against the Dolphins.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 22nd in the league, conceding 125.3 yards per game.
- The Falcons are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (seven this year).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Patterson racked up 54 yards on 14 carries.
- He put up 60 yards on seven receptions.
- Patterson has put up 108 rushing yards on 27 carries (36.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns in his last three games.
- He's also caught 18 passes for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
41
33.3%
173
1
5
33.3%
4.2
Mike Davis
62
50.4%
204
1
10
66.7%
3.3
Wayne Gallman
7
5.7%
31
0
0
0.0%
4.4
Matt Ryan
7
5.7%
26
0
0
0.0%
3.7
Powered By Data Skrive