October 23, 2021
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. New England

Before Corey Davis hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC East opponents square off in Week 7 when Davis' New York Jets (1-4) take on the New England Patriots (2-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis' team-leading 302 receiving yards (60.4 per game) have come via 20 receptions (36 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
  • Davis has been the target of 36 of his team's 171 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
  • Davis (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.4% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.2% of the time while running the ball 37.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New England

  • Davis has averaged 49 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Patriots, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups with the Patriots, Davis has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 261.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 matchup with the Falcons, Davis caught four passes for 45 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Over his last three outings, Davis has 13 receptions (24 targets) for 197 yards and one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

Davis' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

36

21.1%

20

302

3

3

21.4%

Keelan Cole

9

5.3%

7

160

0

0

0.0%

Braxton Berrios

23

13.5%

16

156

0

1

7.1%

Jamison Crowder

15

8.8%

11

85

1

5

35.7%

Powered By Data Skrive