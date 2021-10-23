Before Corey Davis hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC East opponents square off in Week 7 when Davis' New York Jets (1-4) take on the New England Patriots (2-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis' team-leading 302 receiving yards (60.4 per game) have come via 20 receptions (36 targets), and he has three touchdowns.

Davis has been the target of 36 of his team's 171 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

Davis (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.4% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.2% of the time while running the ball 37.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

Davis has averaged 49 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Patriots, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups with the Patriots, Davis has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

The Patriots have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 261.0 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 matchup with the Falcons, Davis caught four passes for 45 yards while being targeted seven times.

Over his last three outings, Davis has 13 receptions (24 targets) for 197 yards and one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

Davis' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 36 21.1% 20 302 3 3 21.4% Keelan Cole 9 5.3% 7 160 0 0 0.0% Braxton Berrios 23 13.5% 16 156 0 1 7.1% Jamison Crowder 15 8.8% 11 85 1 5 35.7%

