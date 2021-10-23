Publish date:
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. New England
Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds
Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis' team-leading 302 receiving yards (60.4 per game) have come via 20 receptions (36 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
- Davis has been the target of 36 of his team's 171 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
- Davis (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.4% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.2% of the time while running the ball 37.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- Davis has averaged 49 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Patriots, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups with the Patriots, Davis has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- The Patriots have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 261.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 matchup with the Falcons, Davis caught four passes for 45 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Over his last three outings, Davis has 13 receptions (24 targets) for 197 yards and one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.
Davis' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
36
21.1%
20
302
3
3
21.4%
Keelan Cole
9
5.3%
7
160
0
0
0.0%
Braxton Berrios
23
13.5%
16
156
0
1
7.1%
Jamison Crowder
15
8.8%
11
85
1
5
35.7%
