Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on D'Andre Swift for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) face off in a Week 7 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has 214 rushing yards (35.7 ypg) on 65 carries, with three touchdowns.

He has tacked on 34 catches for 295 yards (49.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 65, or 47.4%, of his team's 137 rushing attempts this season.

The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams allow 107.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Rams are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Swift picked up 24 yards on 13 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He added five receptions for 43 yards in the passing game.

Swift has 91 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 32 carries with two touchdowns over his last three outings.

He also has 15 catches for 129 yards (43.0 ypg).

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 65 47.4% 214 3 13 50.0% 3.3 Jamaal Williams 59 43.1% 255 2 11 42.3% 4.3 Jared Goff 12 8.8% 73 0 2 7.7% 6.1 Kalif Raymond 1 0.7% 9 0 0 0.0% 9.0

