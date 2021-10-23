Publish date:
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has 214 rushing yards (35.7 ypg) on 65 carries, with three touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 34 catches for 295 yards (49.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 65, or 47.4%, of his team's 137 rushing attempts this season.
- The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams allow 107.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Rams are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Swift picked up 24 yards on 13 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He added five receptions for 43 yards in the passing game.
- Swift has 91 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 32 carries with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He also has 15 catches for 129 yards (43.0 ypg).
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
65
47.4%
214
3
13
50.0%
3.3
Jamaal Williams
59
43.1%
255
2
11
42.3%
4.3
Jared Goff
12
8.8%
73
0
2
7.7%
6.1
Kalif Raymond
1
0.7%
9
0
0
0.0%
9.0
