October 23, 2021
Publish date:

D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on D'Andre Swift for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) face off in a Week 7 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has 214 rushing yards (35.7 ypg) on 65 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 34 catches for 295 yards (49.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 65, or 47.4%, of his team's 137 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams allow 107.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Rams are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Swift picked up 24 yards on 13 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He added five receptions for 43 yards in the passing game.
  • Swift has 91 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 32 carries with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He also has 15 catches for 129 yards (43.0 ypg).

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

65

47.4%

214

3

13

50.0%

3.3

Jamaal Williams

59

43.1%

255

2

11

42.3%

4.3

Jared Goff

12

8.8%

73

0

2

7.7%

6.1

Kalif Raymond

1

0.7%

9

0

0

0.0%

9.0

