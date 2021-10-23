Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Moore has 40 catches (63 targets), leading his team with 513 receiving yards (85.5 per game) plus three touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 63 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 28.1% of the target share.
- Moore (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while running the ball 43.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- Moore had 49 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Giants, 49.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Giants.
- The 275.5 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Moore was targeted 13 times, totaling 73 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Moore has racked up 228 yards on 18 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 76.0 yards per game, on 32 targets.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
63
28.1%
40
513
3
5
20.8%
Robby Anderson
40
17.9%
15
190
2
3
12.5%
Christian McCaffrey
17
7.6%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
8
3.6%
8
139
1
1
4.2%
