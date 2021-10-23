Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for D.J. Moore ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) face off in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Moore has 40 catches (63 targets), leading his team with 513 receiving yards (85.5 per game) plus three touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 63 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 28.1% of the target share.

Moore (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while running the ball 43.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Moore had 49 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Giants, 49.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Giants.

The 275.5 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Moore was targeted 13 times, totaling 73 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Moore has racked up 228 yards on 18 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 76.0 yards per game, on 32 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 63 28.1% 40 513 3 5 20.8% Robby Anderson 40 17.9% 15 190 2 3 12.5% Christian McCaffrey 17 7.6% 16 163 0 1 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 8 3.6% 8 139 1 1 4.2%

