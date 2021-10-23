October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for D.J. Moore ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) face off in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Moore has 40 catches (63 targets), leading his team with 513 receiving yards (85.5 per game) plus three touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 63 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 28.1% of the target share.
  • Moore (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while running the ball 43.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Moore had 49 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Giants, 49.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Giants.
  • The 275.5 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Moore was targeted 13 times, totaling 73 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Moore has racked up 228 yards on 18 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 76.0 yards per game, on 32 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

63

28.1%

40

513

3

5

20.8%

Robby Anderson

40

17.9%

15

190

2

3

12.5%

Christian McCaffrey

17

7.6%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

8

3.6%

8

139

1

1

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive