October 23, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

Author:

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.K. Metcalf and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-4) and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) take the field in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf has been targeted 45 times and has 31 catches, leading the Seahawks with 441 yards (73.5 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns this season.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 45 of his team's 174 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.
  • Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Against the Saints, Metcalf racked up 67 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 8.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Saints.
  • This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (285.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Saints have conceded five passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Metcalf was targeted seven times, totaling 58 yards on six receptions.
  • Metcalf has put up 221 yards over his last three games (73.7 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 20 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

45

25.9%

31

441

5

5

33.3%

Tyler Lockett

42

24.1%

27

425

3

3

20.0%

Freddie Swain

18

10.3%

12

130

2

2

13.3%

Will Dissly

12

6.9%

10

118

1

2

13.3%

