Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf has been targeted 45 times and has 31 catches, leading the Seahawks with 441 yards (73.5 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns this season.
- Metcalf has been the target of 45 of his team's 174 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.
- Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Against the Saints, Metcalf racked up 67 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 8.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Saints.
- This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (285.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Saints have conceded five passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Metcalf was targeted seven times, totaling 58 yards on six receptions.
- Metcalf has put up 221 yards over his last three games (73.7 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 20 targets.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
45
25.9%
31
441
5
5
33.3%
Tyler Lockett
42
24.1%
27
425
3
3
20.0%
Freddie Swain
18
10.3%
12
130
2
2
13.3%
Will Dissly
12
6.9%
10
118
1
2
13.3%
