Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.K. Metcalf and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-4) and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) take the field in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf has been targeted 45 times and has 31 catches, leading the Seahawks with 441 yards (73.5 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns this season.

Metcalf has been the target of 45 of his team's 174 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.

Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Against the Saints, Metcalf racked up 67 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 8.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Saints.

This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (285.2 yards allowed per game).

The Saints have conceded five passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Metcalf was targeted seven times, totaling 58 yards on six receptions.

Metcalf has put up 221 yards over his last three games (73.7 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 20 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 45 25.9% 31 441 5 5 33.3% Tyler Lockett 42 24.1% 27 425 3 3 20.0% Freddie Swain 18 10.3% 12 130 2 2 13.3% Will Dissly 12 6.9% 10 118 1 2 13.3%

Powered By Data Skrive