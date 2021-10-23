Before placing any bets on Dallas Goedert's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has 15 catches on 19 targets for 216 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Goedert has been the target of 19 of his team's 209 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

This week Goedert will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (236.7 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Goedert did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Buccaneers.

Over his last three outings, Goedert has caught seven passes on eight targets for 84 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 19 9.1% 15 216 2 5 17.2% Devonta Smith 44 21.1% 27 345 1 2 6.9% Quez Watkins 22 10.5% 16 311 0 3 10.3% Jalen Reagor 28 13.4% 17 140 1 0 0.0%

