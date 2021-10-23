Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has 15 catches on 19 targets for 216 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
- Goedert has been the target of 19 of his team's 209 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- This week Goedert will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (236.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Goedert did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Buccaneers.
- Over his last three outings, Goedert has caught seven passes on eight targets for 84 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
19
9.1%
15
216
2
5
17.2%
Devonta Smith
44
21.1%
27
345
1
2
6.9%
Quez Watkins
22
10.5%
16
311
0
3
10.3%
Jalen Reagor
28
13.4%
17
140
1
0
0.0%
