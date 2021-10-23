October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before placing any bets on Dallas Goedert's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has 15 catches on 19 targets for 216 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
  • Goedert has been the target of 19 of his team's 209 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • This week Goedert will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (236.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Raiders have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Goedert did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Buccaneers.
  • Over his last three outings, Goedert has caught seven passes on eight targets for 84 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

19

9.1%

15

216

2

5

17.2%

Devonta Smith

44

21.1%

27

345

1

2

6.9%

Quez Watkins

22

10.5%

16

311

0

3

10.3%

Jalen Reagor

28

13.4%

17

140

1

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive