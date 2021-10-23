October 23, 2021
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Damien Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 7 when Harris and the New England Patriots (2-4) hit the field against the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has a team-high 331 rushing yards (55.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 53 yards (8.8 per game).
  • He has received 81 of his team's 136 carries this season (59.6%).
  • The Patriots have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Harris' 36.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Jets are 29.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of four games versus the Jets Harris has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Harris will go up against a Jets squad that allows 123.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Harris ran for 101 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 155 yards (51.7 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 12.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing three passes for 37 yards.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

81

59.6%

331

3

13

50.0%

4.1

Rhamondre Stevenson

17

12.5%

48

1

5

19.2%

2.8

James White

10

7.4%

38

1

2

7.7%

3.8

Kendrick Bourne

2

1.5%

28

0

0

0.0%

14.0

