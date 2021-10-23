Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has a team-high 331 rushing yards (55.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He's also caught eight passes for 53 yards (8.8 per game).
- He has received 81 of his team's 136 carries this season (59.6%).
- The Patriots have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Harris' 36.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Jets are 29.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of four games versus the Jets Harris has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Harris will go up against a Jets squad that allows 123.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
- Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Harris ran for 101 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 155 yards (51.7 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 12.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing three passes for 37 yards.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
81
59.6%
331
3
13
50.0%
4.1
Rhamondre Stevenson
17
12.5%
48
1
5
19.2%
2.8
James White
10
7.4%
38
1
2
7.7%
3.8
Kendrick Bourne
2
1.5%
28
0
0
0.0%
14.0
