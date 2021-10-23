Sportsbooks have installed player props for Damien Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 7 when Harris and the New England Patriots (2-4) hit the field against the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has a team-high 331 rushing yards (55.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also caught eight passes for 53 yards (8.8 per game).

He has received 81 of his team's 136 carries this season (59.6%).

The Patriots have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Harris' 36.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Jets are 29.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of four games versus the Jets Harris has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Harris will go up against a Jets squad that allows 123.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Harris ran for 101 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 155 yards (51.7 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 12.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing three passes for 37 yards.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 81 59.6% 331 3 13 50.0% 4.1 Rhamondre Stevenson 17 12.5% 48 1 5 19.2% 2.8 James White 10 7.4% 38 1 2 7.7% 3.8 Kendrick Bourne 2 1.5% 28 0 0 0.0% 14.0

Powered By Data Skrive