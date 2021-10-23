Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. Carolina
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Jones has collected 1,524 passing yards (254.0 yards per game) while going 130-for-208 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 201 rushing yards on 33 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 33.5 yards per game on the ground.
- The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the ball 37.1% of the time.
- Jones has thrown 22 passes in the red zone this season, 40.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The Panthers are conceding 216.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 242-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 56.9% of his pass attempts with three interceptions.
- Jones has thrown for 742 passing yards over his last three games (247.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage (62-of-104), throwing two touchdown passes with four interceptions.
- He also has 40 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
30
12.8%
23
317
0
2
7.1%
Sterling Shepard
36
15.4%
28
299
1
6
21.4%
Kenny Golladay
29
12.4%
17
282
0
1
3.6%
