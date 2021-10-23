Before placing any wagers on Daniel Jones' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 7 matchup sees Jones' New York Giants (1-5) play the Carolina Panthers (3-3) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Jones has collected 1,524 passing yards (254.0 yards per game) while going 130-for-208 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 201 rushing yards on 33 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 33.5 yards per game on the ground.

The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the ball 37.1% of the time.

Jones has thrown 22 passes in the red zone this season, 40.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Carolina

The Panthers are conceding 216.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 242-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 56.9% of his pass attempts with three interceptions.

Jones has thrown for 742 passing yards over his last three games (247.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage (62-of-104), throwing two touchdown passes with four interceptions.

He also has 40 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 30 12.8% 23 317 0 2 7.1% Sterling Shepard 36 15.4% 28 299 1 6 21.4% Kenny Golladay 29 12.4% 17 282 0 1 3.6%

Powered By Data Skrive