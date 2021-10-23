October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. Carolina

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Daniel Jones' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 7 matchup sees Jones' New York Giants (1-5) play the Carolina Panthers (3-3) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Jones has collected 1,524 passing yards (254.0 yards per game) while going 130-for-208 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 201 rushing yards on 33 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 33.5 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the ball 37.1% of the time.
  • Jones has thrown 22 passes in the red zone this season, 40.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The Panthers are conceding 216.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 242-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 56.9% of his pass attempts with three interceptions.
  • Jones has thrown for 742 passing yards over his last three games (247.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage (62-of-104), throwing two touchdown passes with four interceptions.
  • He also has 40 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

30

12.8%

23

317

0

2

7.1%

Sterling Shepard

36

15.4%

28

299

1

6

21.4%

Kenny Golladay

29

12.4%

17

282

0

1

3.6%

