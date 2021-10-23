Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Chicago vs. Tampa Bay
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Mooney has 25 catches (on 39 targets) and leads the Bears with 306 receiving yards (51.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- So far this season, 26.2% of the 149 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.
- Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have called a pass in 46.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 54.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Mooney had 15 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
- Mooney did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.
- This week Mooney will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (292.7 yards allowed per game).
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Packers, Mooney was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 45 yards and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Mooney has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 205 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.3 yards per game.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
39
26.2%
25
306
1
3
23.1%
Allen Robinson II
36
24.2%
21
234
1
3
23.1%
Cole Kmet
24
16.1%
14
130
0
2
15.4%
Marquise Goodwin
13
8.7%
7
75
0
1
7.7%
