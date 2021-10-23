Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Darnell Mooney and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Mooney has 25 catches (on 39 targets) and leads the Bears with 306 receiving yards (51.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

So far this season, 26.2% of the 149 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.

Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have called a pass in 46.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 54.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Mooney had 15 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).

Mooney did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.

This week Mooney will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (292.7 yards allowed per game).

With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Packers, Mooney was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 45 yards and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Mooney has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 205 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.3 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 39 26.2% 25 306 1 3 23.1% Allen Robinson II 36 24.2% 21 234 1 3 23.1% Cole Kmet 24 16.1% 14 130 0 2 15.4% Marquise Goodwin 13 8.7% 7 75 0 1 7.7%

