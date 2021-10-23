Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Darrel Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) and the Tennessee Titans (4-2) square off in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has piled up 47 carries for 161 yards (26.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

He also averages 12.0 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 72 yards.

He has handled 47, or 30.5%, of his team's 154 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his lone career matchups, Williams put up six rushing yards versus the Titans, 50.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Titans.

The Titans have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.7 yards per game.

This year the Titans are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 62-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 21 times while scoring two touchdowns.

Williams added three catches for 27 yards.

Williams has rushed for 131 yards on 36 carries (43.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns during his last three games.

He's also averaged 20.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 61 yards.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 47 30.5% 161 4 8 42.1% 3.4 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 65 42.2% 304 0 5 26.3% 4.7 Patrick Mahomes II 26 16.9% 184 1 5 26.3% 7.1 Tyreek Hill 4 2.6% 45 0 1 5.3% 11.3

