October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Darrel Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) and the Tennessee Titans (4-2) square off in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has piled up 47 carries for 161 yards (26.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 12.0 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 72 yards.
  • He has handled 47, or 30.5%, of his team's 154 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his lone career matchups, Williams put up six rushing yards versus the Titans, 50.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Titans.
  • The Titans have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.7 yards per game.
  • This year the Titans are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 62-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 21 times while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Williams added three catches for 27 yards.
  • Williams has rushed for 131 yards on 36 carries (43.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 20.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 61 yards.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

47

30.5%

161

4

8

42.1%

3.4

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

65

42.2%

304

0

5

26.3%

4.7

Patrick Mahomes II

26

16.9%

184

1

5

26.3%

7.1

Tyreek Hill

4

2.6%

45

0

1

5.3%

11.3

Powered By Data Skrive