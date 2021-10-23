Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has piled up 47 carries for 161 yards (26.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He also averages 12.0 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 72 yards.
- He has handled 47, or 30.5%, of his team's 154 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his lone career matchups, Williams put up six rushing yards versus the Titans, 50.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Titans.
- The Titans have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.7 yards per game.
- This year the Titans are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).
Recent Performances
- Williams put together a 62-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 21 times while scoring two touchdowns.
- Williams added three catches for 27 yards.
- Williams has rushed for 131 yards on 36 carries (43.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns during his last three games.
- He's also averaged 20.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 61 yards.
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
47
30.5%
161
4
8
42.1%
3.4
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
65
42.2%
304
0
5
26.3%
4.7
Patrick Mahomes II
26
16.9%
184
1
5
26.3%
7.1
Tyreek Hill
4
2.6%
45
0
1
5.3%
11.3
Powered By Data Skrive