Darrell Henderson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) meet the Detroit Lions (0-6) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has rushed for a team-leading 372 yards on 81 carries (62.0 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 119 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 162 times this season, and he's handled 81 of those attempts (50.0%).

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

Henderson will go up against a Lions squad that allows 132.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

The Lions have given up six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

Henderson put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 21 times while scoring one touchdown.

He tacked on two receptions for 29 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

In his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 249 yards (83.0 per game) on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

He also has eight catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game) and one TD.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 81 50.0% 372 4 15 46.9% 4.6 Sony Michel 54 33.3% 205 1 9 28.1% 3.8 Matthew Stafford 18 11.1% 26 0 6 18.8% 1.4 Robert Woods 4 2.5% 18 0 1 3.1% 4.5

Powered By Data Skrive