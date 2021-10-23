October 23, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

Darrell Henderson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) meet the Detroit Lions (0-6) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has rushed for a team-leading 372 yards on 81 carries (62.0 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 119 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 162 times this season, and he's handled 81 of those attempts (50.0%).
  • The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Henderson will go up against a Lions squad that allows 132.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Lions have given up six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Henderson put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 21 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He tacked on two receptions for 29 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 249 yards (83.0 per game) on 52 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also has eight catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game) and one TD.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

81

50.0%

372

4

15

46.9%

4.6

Sony Michel

54

33.3%

205

1

9

28.1%

3.8

Matthew Stafford

18

11.1%

26

0

6

18.8%

1.4

Robert Woods

4

2.5%

18

0

1

3.1%

4.5

