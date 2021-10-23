October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before Darren Waller hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller's 33 grabs are good enough for 378 yards (63.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.
  • Waller has been the target of 53 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 22.8% of the target share.
  • Waller has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Waller totaled 11 receiving yards in one career matchup, 50.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Eagles.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles are allowing 222.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Broncos, Waller was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 59 yards.
  • Waller has put up 154 yards over his last three outings (51.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 20 targets.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

53

22.8%

33

378

2

7

26.9%

Henry Ruggs III

32

13.8%

20

445

2

1

3.8%

Hunter Renfrow

43

18.5%

31

341

2

5

19.2%

Bryan Edwards

27

11.6%

15

303

0

2

7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive