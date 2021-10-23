Before Darren Waller hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller's 33 grabs are good enough for 378 yards (63.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.

Waller has been the target of 53 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 22.8% of the target share.

Waller has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Waller totaled 11 receiving yards in one career matchup, 50.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Eagles.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles are allowing 222.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Waller was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 59 yards.

Waller has put up 154 yards over his last three outings (51.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 20 targets.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2% Bryan Edwards 27 11.6% 15 303 0 2 7.7%

