Publish date:
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller's 33 grabs are good enough for 378 yards (63.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.
- Waller has been the target of 53 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 22.8% of the target share.
- Waller has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Waller totaled 11 receiving yards in one career matchup, 50.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Eagles.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles are allowing 222.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Waller was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 59 yards.
- Waller has put up 154 yards over his last three outings (51.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 20 targets.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
53
22.8%
33
378
2
7
26.9%
Henry Ruggs III
32
13.8%
20
445
2
1
3.8%
Hunter Renfrow
43
18.5%
31
341
2
5
19.2%
Bryan Edwards
27
11.6%
15
303
0
2
7.7%
