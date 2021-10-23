Davante Adams has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) play the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has 46 catches (66 targets) and paces the Packers with 668 receiving yards (111.3 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 34.2% (66 total) of his team's 193 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

Adams has averaged 45 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Football Team, 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 317.3 yards per game through the air.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Adams was targeted five times, picking up 89 yards on four receptions (averaging 22.2 yards per catch).

Adams has 359 receiving yards on 21 catches (32 targets) with one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 119.7 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 66 34.2% 46 668 2 7 22.6% Aaron Jones 23 11.9% 21 166 4 7 22.6% Randall Cobb 14 7.3% 11 157 2 3 9.7% Allen Lazard 15 7.8% 10 124 1 3 9.7%

