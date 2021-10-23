Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams has 46 catches (66 targets) and paces the Packers with 668 receiving yards (111.3 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
- Adams has been the target of 34.2% (66 total) of his team's 193 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- Adams has averaged 45 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Football Team, 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Adams, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 317.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bears, Adams was targeted five times, picking up 89 yards on four receptions (averaging 22.2 yards per catch).
- Adams has 359 receiving yards on 21 catches (32 targets) with one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 119.7 yards per game.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
66
34.2%
46
668
2
7
22.6%
Aaron Jones
23
11.9%
21
166
4
7
22.6%
Randall Cobb
14
7.3%
11
157
2
3
9.7%
Allen Lazard
15
7.8%
10
124
1
3
9.7%
