October 23, 2021
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington

Davante Adams has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) play the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams has 46 catches (66 targets) and paces the Packers with 668 receiving yards (111.3 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
  • Adams has been the target of 34.2% (66 total) of his team's 193 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Adams has averaged 45 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Football Team, 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Adams, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 317.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Adams was targeted five times, picking up 89 yards on four receptions (averaging 22.2 yards per catch).
  • Adams has 359 receiving yards on 21 catches (32 targets) with one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 119.7 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

66

34.2%

46

668

2

7

22.6%

Aaron Jones

23

11.9%

21

166

4

7

22.6%

Randall Cobb

14

7.3%

11

157

2

3

9.7%

Allen Lazard

15

7.8%

10

124

1

3

9.7%

