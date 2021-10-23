October 23, 2021
BETTING
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Houston vs. Arizona

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Davis Mills ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (1-5) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills has thrown for 912 yards (152.0 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes (88-of-139), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also has eight rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 1.3 yards per game.
  • The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.8% of the time while running the ball 46.2% of the time.
  • Mills has thrown 10 passes in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • The 232.2 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Mills went 29-for-43 (67.4%) for 243 yards and two interceptions.
  • Mills has racked up 642 passing yards (214.0 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage this year (61-of-93) while throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

57

31.1%

40

481

1

3

16.7%

Chris Conley

12

6.6%

7

134

1

0

0.0%

David Johnson

18

9.8%

14

127

1

3

16.7%

