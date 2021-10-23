Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Davis Mills ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (1-5) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills has thrown for 912 yards (152.0 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes (88-of-139), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also has eight rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 1.3 yards per game.

The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.8% of the time while running the ball 46.2% of the time.

Mills has thrown 10 passes in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Arizona

The 232.2 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Mills went 29-for-43 (67.4%) for 243 yards and two interceptions.

Mills has racked up 642 passing yards (214.0 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage this year (61-of-93) while throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 57 31.1% 40 481 1 3 16.7% Chris Conley 12 6.6% 7 134 1 0 0.0% David Johnson 18 9.8% 14 127 1 3 16.7%

