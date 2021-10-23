Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Houston vs. Arizona
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills has thrown for 912 yards (152.0 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes (88-of-139), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He also has eight rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 1.3 yards per game.
- The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.8% of the time while running the ball 46.2% of the time.
- Mills has thrown 10 passes in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Arizona
- The 232.2 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Mills went 29-for-43 (67.4%) for 243 yards and two interceptions.
- Mills has racked up 642 passing yards (214.0 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage this year (61-of-93) while throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three games.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
57
31.1%
40
481
1
3
16.7%
Chris Conley
12
6.6%
7
134
1
0
0.0%
David Johnson
18
9.8%
14
127
1
3
16.7%
