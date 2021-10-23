There will be player props available for DeAndre Hopkins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) take on the Houston Texans (1-5) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hopkins' 367 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Cardinals. He's been targeted 38 times and has registered 26 receptions and six touchdowns (61.2 yards per game).

Hopkins has been the target of 38 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans are giving up 259.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Hopkins was targeted four times and racked up 55 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Hopkins has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 209 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 38 19.5% 26 367 6 10 27.0% Christian Kirk 31 15.9% 26 358 3 3 8.1% A.J. Green 32 16.4% 21 340 3 8 21.6% Rondale Moore 28 14.4% 24 286 1 5 13.5%

