October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player props available for DeAndre Hopkins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) take on the Houston Texans (1-5) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hopkins' 367 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Cardinals. He's been targeted 38 times and has registered 26 receptions and six touchdowns (61.2 yards per game).
  • Hopkins has been the target of 38 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hopkins' matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The Texans are giving up 259.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Hopkins was targeted four times and racked up 55 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Hopkins has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 209 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

38

19.5%

26

367

6

10

27.0%

Christian Kirk

31

15.9%

26

358

3

3

8.1%

A.J. Green

32

16.4%

21

340

3

8

21.6%

Rondale Moore

28

14.4%

24

286

1

5

13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive