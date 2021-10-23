Publish date:
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hopkins' 367 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Cardinals. He's been targeted 38 times and has registered 26 receptions and six touchdowns (61.2 yards per game).
- Hopkins has been the target of 38 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- The Texans are giving up 259.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Hopkins was targeted four times and racked up 55 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Hopkins has caught 13 passes on 20 targets for 209 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 69.7 yards per game.
Hopkins' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
38
19.5%
26
367
6
10
27.0%
Christian Kirk
31
15.9%
26
358
3
3
8.1%
A.J. Green
32
16.4%
21
340
3
8
21.6%
Rondale Moore
28
14.4%
24
286
1
5
13.5%
