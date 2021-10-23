Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Deebo Samuel, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. This Week 7 matchup sees Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (2-3) play the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Samuel has 31 catches on 52 targets, with a team-high 548 receiving yards (109.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 31.3% (52 total) of his team's 166 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

The Colts are allowing 268.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 outing against the Cardinals, Samuel was targeted nine times, totaling 58 yards on three receptions (averaging 19.3 yards per catch).

Samuel has 16 receptions (on 32 targets) for 266 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 88.7 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 52 31.3% 31 548 3 3 18.8% George Kittle 28 16.9% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Kyle Juszczyk 16 9.6% 14 135 1 2 12.5% Mohamed Sanu 16 9.6% 10 97 0 2 12.5%

