October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Deebo Samuel, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. This Week 7 matchup sees Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (2-3) play the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Samuel has 31 catches on 52 targets, with a team-high 548 receiving yards (109.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 31.3% (52 total) of his team's 166 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • The Colts are allowing 268.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 outing against the Cardinals, Samuel was targeted nine times, totaling 58 yards on three receptions (averaging 19.3 yards per catch).
  • Samuel has 16 receptions (on 32 targets) for 266 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 88.7 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

52

31.3%

31

548

3

3

18.8%

George Kittle

28

16.9%

19

227

0

0

0.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

16

9.6%

14

135

1

2

12.5%

Mohamed Sanu

16

9.6%

10

97

0

2

12.5%

