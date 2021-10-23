Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Samuel has 31 catches on 52 targets, with a team-high 548 receiving yards (109.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 31.3% (52 total) of his team's 166 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- The Colts are allowing 268.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 outing against the Cardinals, Samuel was targeted nine times, totaling 58 yards on three receptions (averaging 19.3 yards per catch).
- Samuel has 16 receptions (on 32 targets) for 266 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 88.7 yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
52
31.3%
31
548
3
3
18.8%
George Kittle
28
16.9%
19
227
0
0
0.0%
Kyle Juszczyk
16
9.6%
14
135
1
2
12.5%
Mohamed Sanu
16
9.6%
10
97
0
2
12.5%
