October 23, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Derek Carr, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has passed for 1,946 yards while completing 64.2% of his throws (149-of-232), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (324.3 yards per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 18 times for 28 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per game.
  • The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.
  • Carr has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Carr threw for 140 passing yards in one matchup against the Eagles, 149.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Eagles.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the league, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Carr had 341 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Carr has collected 743 passing yards (247.7 per game) while going 61-for-96 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Henry Ruggs III

32

13.8%

20

445

2

1

3.8%

Darren Waller

53

22.8%

33

378

2

7

26.9%

Hunter Renfrow

43

18.5%

31

341

2

5

19.2%

