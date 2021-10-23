Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has passed for 1,946 yards while completing 64.2% of his throws (149-of-232), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (324.3 yards per game).
- He's also carried the ball 18 times for 28 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per game.
- The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.
- Carr has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Eagles.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Carr threw for 140 passing yards in one matchup against the Eagles, 149.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Eagles.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the league, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Carr had 341 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Carr has collected 743 passing yards (247.7 per game) while going 61-for-96 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Henry Ruggs III
32
13.8%
20
445
2
1
3.8%
Darren Waller
53
22.8%
33
378
2
7
26.9%
Hunter Renfrow
43
18.5%
31
341
2
5
19.2%
Powered By Data Skrive