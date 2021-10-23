Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Derek Carr, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has passed for 1,946 yards while completing 64.2% of his throws (149-of-232), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (324.3 yards per game).

He's also carried the ball 18 times for 28 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per game.

The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.

Carr has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Carr threw for 140 passing yards in one matchup against the Eagles, 149.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Eagles.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the league, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Carr had 341 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Carr has collected 743 passing yards (247.7 per game) while going 61-for-96 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2%

