Before Derrick Henry hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Henry and the Tennessee Titans (4-2) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 783 yards (130.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

He also has 16 receptions for 138 yards (23.0 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 194 times this season, and he's handled 162 of those attempts (83.5%).

The Titans, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Henry has averaged 117.8 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Chiefs, 6.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henry, in four matchups against the Chiefs, has run for a TD every time, including multiple scores in two games.

Henry will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 133.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Chiefs are ranked 30th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Henry put together a 143-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball 20 times (averaging 7.2 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns.

He added two receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.

Henry has 82 carries for 430 yards (143.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also averaged 11.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 33 yards.

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 162 83.5% 783 10 26 86.7% 4.8 Ryan Tannehill 19 9.8% 133 2 4 13.3% 7.0 Jeremy McNichols 7 3.6% 38 0 0 0.0% 5.4 Cam Batson 2 1.0% 15 0 0 0.0% 7.5

