Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith has 27 catches (44 targets) and paces the Eagles with 345 receiving yards (57.5 ypg) plus one touchdown.
- Smith has been the target of 44 of his team's 209 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The 236.7 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Smith was targeted four times, totaling 31 yards on two receptions (averaging 15.5 yards per grab).
- Smith's 16 catches have gotten him 230 yards (76.7 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 23 times.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
44
21.1%
27
345
1
2
6.9%
Quez Watkins
22
10.5%
16
311
0
3
10.3%
Dallas Goedert
19
9.1%
15
216
2
5
17.2%
Jalen Reagor
28
13.4%
17
140
1
0
0.0%
