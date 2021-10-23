October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before Devonta Smith hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has 27 catches (44 targets) and paces the Eagles with 345 receiving yards (57.5 ypg) plus one touchdown.
  • Smith has been the target of 44 of his team's 209 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The 236.7 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Smith was targeted four times, totaling 31 yards on two receptions (averaging 15.5 yards per grab).
  • Smith's 16 catches have gotten him 230 yards (76.7 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 23 times.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

44

21.1%

27

345

1

2

6.9%

Quez Watkins

22

10.5%

16

311

0

3

10.3%

Dallas Goedert

19

9.1%

15

216

2

5

17.2%

Jalen Reagor

28

13.4%

17

140

1

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive