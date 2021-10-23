Before Devonta Smith hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has 27 catches (44 targets) and paces the Eagles with 345 receiving yards (57.5 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Smith has been the target of 44 of his team's 209 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The 236.7 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Smith was targeted four times, totaling 31 yards on two receptions (averaging 15.5 yards per grab).

Smith's 16 catches have gotten him 230 yards (76.7 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 23 times.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 44 21.1% 27 345 1 2 6.9% Quez Watkins 22 10.5% 16 311 0 3 10.3% Dallas Goedert 19 9.1% 15 216 2 5 17.2% Jalen Reagor 28 13.4% 17 140 1 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive