In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devontae Booker for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Booker's New York Giants (1-5) and the Carolina Panthers (3-3) square off in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has put up 105 rushing yards on 35 carries (17.5 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.

He also has 10 receptions for 58 yards (9.7 per game) and one TD.

His team has run the ball 138 times this season, and he's handled 35 of those attempts (25.4%).

The Giants have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

Over his two career matchups against the Panthers, Booker averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Booker has not run for a touchdown against the Panthers.

Conceding 111.5 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Giants are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (five this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Rams, Booker carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards.

He chipped in with four receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.

During his last three games, Booker has 89 rushing yards (29.7 per game) on 29 carries with one touchdown.

He also has eight catches for 50 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 35 25.4% 105 1 6 23.1% 3.0 Daniel Jones 33 23.9% 201 2 7 26.9% 6.1 Saquon Barkley 54 39.1% 195 2 10 38.5% 3.6 Elijhaa Penny 8 5.8% 30 1 1 3.8% 3.8

