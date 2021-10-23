Publish date:
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. Carolina
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Booker has put up 105 rushing yards on 35 carries (17.5 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.
- He also has 10 receptions for 58 yards (9.7 per game) and one TD.
- His team has run the ball 138 times this season, and he's handled 35 of those attempts (25.4%).
- The Giants have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Over his two career matchups against the Panthers, Booker averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Booker has not run for a touchdown against the Panthers.
- Conceding 111.5 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Giants are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (five this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Rams, Booker carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards.
- He chipped in with four receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Booker has 89 rushing yards (29.7 per game) on 29 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has eight catches for 50 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
35
25.4%
105
1
6
23.1%
3.0
Daniel Jones
33
23.9%
201
2
7
26.9%
6.1
Saquon Barkley
54
39.1%
195
2
10
38.5%
3.6
Elijhaa Penny
8
5.8%
30
1
1
3.8%
3.8
