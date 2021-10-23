October 23, 2021
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. Carolina

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devontae Booker for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Booker's New York Giants (1-5) and the Carolina Panthers (3-3) square off in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Booker has put up 105 rushing yards on 35 carries (17.5 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.
  • He also has 10 receptions for 58 yards (9.7 per game) and one TD.
  • His team has run the ball 138 times this season, and he's handled 35 of those attempts (25.4%).
  • The Giants have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Over his two career matchups against the Panthers, Booker averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Booker has not run for a touchdown against the Panthers.
  • Conceding 111.5 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Giants are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (five this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Rams, Booker carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards.
  • He chipped in with four receptions for 28 yards in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Booker has 89 rushing yards (29.7 per game) on 29 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has eight catches for 50 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

35

25.4%

105

1

6

23.1%

3.0

Daniel Jones

33

23.9%

201

2

7

26.9%

6.1

Saquon Barkley

54

39.1%

195

2

10

38.5%

3.6

Elijhaa Penny

8

5.8%

30

1

1

3.8%

3.8

