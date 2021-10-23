The Bowling Green Falcons (2-5, 0-0 MAC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. A 49-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over 49 points three of six times.

Bowling Green's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.5 points per game, 0.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.1 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 57.8, 8.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 49.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this year Eastern Michigan has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Eagles put up 29.6 points per game, 4.5 more than the Falcons surrender per outing (25.1).

Eastern Michigan is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.1 points.

The Eagles collect only 14.3 more yards per game (360.9) than the Falcons allow per matchup (346.6).

Eastern Michigan is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 346.6 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (11).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This year, the Falcons have an ATS record of 5-0 in their five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Falcons average 18.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Eagles surrender (25.0).

When Bowling Green puts up more than 25.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Falcons collect 89.6 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Eagles allow (396.0).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).

Season Stats