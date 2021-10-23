Publish date:
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 45 times for 189 yards (37.8 per game), with one touchdown.
- He also has four receptions for 30 yards (6.0 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 144 times this season, and he's handled 45 of those attempts (31.2%).
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Mitchell will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Colts have given up one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, Mitchell racked up 43 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
- He added two receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Mitchell has rushed for 43 yards (14.3 per game) on nine carries.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
45
31.2%
189
1
4
25.0%
4.2
Trey Sermon
31
21.5%
135
1
1
6.2%
4.4
Trey Lance
27
18.8%
133
1
4
25.0%
4.9
JaMycal Hasty
6
4.2%
41
1
2
12.5%
6.8
