October 23, 2021
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop bets available for Elijah Mitchell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 45 times for 189 yards (37.8 per game), with one touchdown.
  • He also has four receptions for 30 yards (6.0 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 144 times this season, and he's handled 45 of those attempts (31.2%).
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Mitchell will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Colts have given up one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, Mitchell racked up 43 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
  • He added two receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Mitchell has rushed for 43 yards (14.3 per game) on nine carries.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

45

31.2%

189

1

4

25.0%

4.2

Trey Sermon

31

21.5%

135

1

1

6.2%

4.4

Trey Lance

27

18.8%

133

1

4

25.0%

4.9

JaMycal Hasty

6

4.2%

41

1

2

12.5%

6.8

