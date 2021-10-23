There will be player prop bets available for Elijah Mitchell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 45 times for 189 yards (37.8 per game), with one touchdown.

He also has four receptions for 30 yards (6.0 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 144 times this season, and he's handled 45 of those attempts (31.2%).

The 49ers have thrown the football in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Mitchell will go up against a Colts squad that allows 111.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Colts have given up one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, Mitchell racked up 43 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).

He added two receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Mitchell has rushed for 43 yards (14.3 per game) on nine carries.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 45 31.2% 189 1 4 25.0% 4.2 Trey Sermon 31 21.5% 135 1 1 6.2% 4.4 Trey Lance 27 18.8% 133 1 4 25.0% 4.9 JaMycal Hasty 6 4.2% 41 1 2 12.5% 6.8

