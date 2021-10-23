Publish date:
Florida State vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida State vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Florida State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in three of six games this season.
- UMass' games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 71.8 points per game, 13.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Seminoles games this season feature an average total of 58.7 points, a number 0.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- Florida State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Seminoles score 14.8 fewer points per game (26.7) than the Minutemen allow (41.5).
- The Seminoles rack up 384.7 yards per game, 95.1 fewer yards than the 479.8 the Minutemen allow per outing.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (8) this season.
UMass Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UMass is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 35.5 points or more (in three chances).
- UMass' games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Minutemen rack up 16.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Seminoles surrender (30.3).
- The Minutemen average 119.8 fewer yards per game (293.7) than the Seminoles allow (413.5).
- This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Seminoles' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Florida State
|Stats
|UMass
26.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
30.3
Avg. Points Allowed
41.5
384.7
Avg. Total Yards
293.7
413.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
479.8
13
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
8