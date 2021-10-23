The UMass Minutemen (1-5) are big 35.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Florida State Seminoles (2-4). The game has a 58.5-point over/under.

Odds for Florida State vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Florida State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in three of six games this season.

UMass' games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 71.8 points per game, 13.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Seminoles games this season feature an average total of 58.7 points, a number 0.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Minutemen have averaged a total of 58.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Seminoles score 14.8 fewer points per game (26.7) than the Minutemen allow (41.5).

The Seminoles rack up 384.7 yards per game, 95.1 fewer yards than the 479.8 the Minutemen allow per outing.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (8) this season.

UMass Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UMass is 3-3-0 this year.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 35.5 points or more (in three chances).

UMass' games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Minutemen rack up 16.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Seminoles surrender (30.3).

The Minutemen average 119.8 fewer yards per game (293.7) than the Seminoles allow (413.5).

This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Seminoles' takeaways (6).

Season Stats