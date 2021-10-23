The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2, 0-0 MWC) take the 19th-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 3 passing offense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites. The contest has a point total of 63.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 8.7 points lower than the two team's combined 72.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 42.8 points per game, 20.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 60.8, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63.5 .

The 57.6 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 5.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

In Fresno State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Bulldogs put up 35.9 points per game, 12.4 more than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (23.5).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.5 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 104.6 more yards per game (482.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (377.7).

When Fresno State picks up more than 377.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Nevada's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Wolf Pack put up 17.0 more points per game (36.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (19.3).

Nevada is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team notches more than 19.3 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 136.4 more yards per game (448.7) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (312.3).

When Nevada amasses over 312.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats