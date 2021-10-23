Publish date:
Fresno State vs. Nevada College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada
Over/Under Insights
- Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 8.7 points lower than the two team's combined 72.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.8 points per game, 20.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 60.8, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63.5 .
- The 57.6 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 5.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Fresno State Stats and Trends
- In Fresno State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Fresno State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs put up 35.9 points per game, 12.4 more than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (23.5).
- Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.5 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 104.6 more yards per game (482.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (377.7).
- When Fresno State picks up more than 377.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Nevada's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This season the Wolf Pack put up 17.0 more points per game (36.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (19.3).
- Nevada is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team notches more than 19.3 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 136.4 more yards per game (448.7) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (312.3).
- When Nevada amasses over 312.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Fresno State
|Stats
|Nevada
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
36.3
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
482.3
Avg. Total Yards
448.7
312.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377.7
15
Giveaways
3
13
Takeaways
12