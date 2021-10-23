Sun Belt opponents meet when the Georgia State Panthers (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Texas State Bobcats (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State is favored by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 58.5 points in three of six games this season.

In 66.7% of Texas State's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

Saturday's total is 8.3 points higher than the combined 50.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 11.5 points under the 70 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Panthers games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).

The Panthers score 23.7 points per game, 11.1 fewer than the Bobcats allow per contest (34.8).

The Panthers collect 41.1 fewer yards per game (370.2) than the Bobcats allow per contest (411.3).

In games that Georgia State piles up more than 411.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 10 takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Bobcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Texas State has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Bobcats put up 26.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Panthers surrender (35.2).

The Bobcats collect 350.7 yards per game, 69.1 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Panthers give up.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Season Stats