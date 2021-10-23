Publish date:
Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Packers vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Green Bay has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points only twice this year.
- In 66.7% of Washington's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.
- The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 2.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 53.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 49 total in this contest.
- The average total in Packers games this season is 48.2, 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.
- The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Packers have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Packers rack up 24.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Football Team surrender per matchup (31.0).
- The Packers rack up 79.5 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Football Team allow per outing (423.0).
- The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Football Team have seven takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with Washington.
Washington stats and trends
- Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.
- Washington's games this season have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Football Team put up per game (22.7) than the Packers give up (22.7).
- When Washington records more than 22.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Football Team rack up 336.2 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 315.0 the Packers allow.
- In games that Washington totals more than 315.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Football Team have turned the ball over nine times, while the Packers have forced 9 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 8.5-point favorites or greater, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- This season, Packers home games average 47.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).
- The average total in Football Team away games this season is 46.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
Powered by Data Skrive.