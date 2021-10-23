The Green Bay Packers (5-1) are expected to keep their five-game winning streak going as they are favored by 8.5 points against the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The total has been set at 49 points for this game.

Odds for Packers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points only twice this year.

In 66.7% of Washington's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.

The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 2.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 53.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 49 total in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.2, 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Packers rack up 24.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Football Team surrender per matchup (31.0).

The Packers rack up 79.5 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Football Team allow per outing (423.0).

The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Football Team have seven takeaways.

Washington stats and trends

Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

Washington's games this season have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Football Team put up per game (22.7) than the Packers give up (22.7).

When Washington records more than 22.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Football Team rack up 336.2 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 315.0 the Packers allow.

In games that Washington totals more than 315.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Football Team have turned the ball over nine times, while the Packers have forced 9 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or greater, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This season, Packers home games average 47.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

The average total in Football Team away games this season is 46.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

