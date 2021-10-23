The New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) are heavy 18-point underdogs on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-4). The over/under is 62 for this matchup.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points just twice this year.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 62 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 12.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.5 points per game, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 64.2 points per game in 2021, 2.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 56.6 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 3-3-0 this year.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 26.3 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the Aggies surrender per outing (37.1).

Hawaii is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 37.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 47.1 fewer yards per game (414.0), than the Aggies allow per outing (461.1).

In games that Hawaii totals over 461.1 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (12) this season.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

The Aggies have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 18 points or more this season.

New Mexico State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Aggies put up 23.0 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.4).

The Aggies average 75.1 fewer yards per game (367.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (443.0).

This year the Aggies have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (16).

Season Stats