Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Henry Ruggs III, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Ruggs' Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ruggs' 445 receiving yards (74.2 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 20 receptions on 32 targets with two touchdowns.

Ruggs has been the target of 32 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.

The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.7% of the time while running the football 38.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles are conceding 222.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Ruggs was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 97 yards (32.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Ruggs hauled in 208 yards (on nine catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 13 times, and averaged 69.3 yards per game.

Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2% Bryan Edwards 27 11.6% 15 303 0 2 7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive