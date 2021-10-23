Publish date:
Henry Ruggs III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ruggs' 445 receiving yards (74.2 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 20 receptions on 32 targets with two touchdowns.
- Ruggs has been the target of 32 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.
- The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.7% of the time while running the football 38.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The Eagles are conceding 222.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Ruggs was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 97 yards (32.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Ruggs hauled in 208 yards (on nine catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 13 times, and averaged 69.3 yards per game.
Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Henry Ruggs III
32
13.8%
20
445
2
1
3.8%
Darren Waller
53
22.8%
33
378
2
7
26.9%
Hunter Renfrow
43
18.5%
31
341
2
5
19.2%
Bryan Edwards
27
11.6%
15
303
0
2
7.7%
