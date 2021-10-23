The Houston Cougars (5-1, 0-0 AAC) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the East Carolina Pirates (3-3, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 57.5 points.

Odds for Houston vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.

So far this season, 50% of East Carolina's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.

Saturday's total is 9.2 points lower than the two team's combined 66.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 54.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

The 57.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars rack up 9.2 more points per game (37.2) than the Pirates give up (28).

When Houston puts up more than 28 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up 77.3 fewer yards per game (381.7) than the Pirates give up per matchup (459).

The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 13 takeaways .

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

East Carolina's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Pirates put up 13.3 more points per game (29.5) than the Cougars allow (16.2).

East Carolina is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.

The Pirates average 427.8 yards per game, 163.3 more yards than the 264.5 the Cougars allow.

When East Carolina amasses more than 264.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Pirates have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats