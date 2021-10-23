Publish date:
Houston vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.
- So far this season, 50% of East Carolina's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- Saturday's total is 9.2 points lower than the two team's combined 66.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 54.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .
- The 57.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cougars rack up 9.2 more points per game (37.2) than the Pirates give up (28).
- When Houston puts up more than 28 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Cougars rack up 77.3 fewer yards per game (381.7) than the Pirates give up per matchup (459).
- The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 13 takeaways .
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- East Carolina's games this season have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Pirates put up 13.3 more points per game (29.5) than the Cougars allow (16.2).
- East Carolina is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.
- The Pirates average 427.8 yards per game, 163.3 more yards than the 264.5 the Cougars allow.
- When East Carolina amasses more than 264.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Pirates have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|East Carolina
37.2
Avg. Points Scored
29.5
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
427.8
264.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
459
6
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
13