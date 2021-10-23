Before placing any bets on Hunter Henry's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes square off in Week 7 when Henry and the New England Patriots (2-4) meet the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's 28 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 241 yards (40.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.1% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.

Henry (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Henry has averaged 45 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jets, 4.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Henry has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.

The Jets are giving up 268.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have allowed four touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Henry was targeted two times, picking up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Henry's 15 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 132 yards (44.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 28 13.1% 22 241 3 3 12.0% Jakobi Meyers 52 24.4% 36 346 0 4 16.0% Kendrick Bourne 24 11.3% 18 282 2 1 4.0% Nelson Agholor 31 14.6% 17 224 1 4 16.0%

