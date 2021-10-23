October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any bets on Hunter Henry's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes square off in Week 7 when Henry and the New England Patriots (2-4) meet the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry's 28 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 241 yards (40.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 13.1% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
  • Henry (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Henry has averaged 45 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jets, 4.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Henry has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.
  • The Jets are giving up 268.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have allowed four touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Henry was targeted two times, picking up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Henry's 15 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 132 yards (44.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

28

13.1%

22

241

3

3

12.0%

Jakobi Meyers

52

24.4%

36

346

0

4

16.0%

Kendrick Bourne

24

11.3%

18

282

2

1

4.0%

Nelson Agholor

31

14.6%

17

224

1

4

16.0%

Powered By Data Skrive