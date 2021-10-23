Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's 28 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 241 yards (40.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 13.1% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
- Henry (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Henry has averaged 45 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jets, 4.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Henry has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.
- The Jets are giving up 268.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have allowed four touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Henry was targeted two times, picking up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Henry's 15 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 132 yards (44.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
28
13.1%
22
241
3
3
12.0%
Jakobi Meyers
52
24.4%
36
346
0
4
16.0%
Kendrick Bourne
24
11.3%
18
282
2
1
4.0%
Nelson Agholor
31
14.6%
17
224
1
4
16.0%
