October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before placing any bets on Hunter Renfrow's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow's 31 catches (on 43 targets) have netted him 341 yards (56.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 43 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 18.5% of the target share.
  • Renfrow (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.2% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Broncos, Renfrow was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 36 yards.
  • Renfrow's 21 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 137 yards (45.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

43

18.5%

31

341

2

5

19.2%

Henry Ruggs III

32

13.8%

20

445

2

1

3.8%

Darren Waller

53

22.8%

33

378

2

7

26.9%

Bryan Edwards

27

11.6%

15

303

0

2

7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive