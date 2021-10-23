Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow's 31 catches (on 43 targets) have netted him 341 yards (56.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Renfrow has been the target of 43 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 18.5% of the target share.
- Renfrow (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.2% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Renfrow was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 36 yards.
- Renfrow's 21 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 137 yards (45.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
43
18.5%
31
341
2
5
19.2%
Henry Ruggs III
32
13.8%
20
445
2
1
3.8%
Darren Waller
53
22.8%
33
378
2
7
26.9%
Bryan Edwards
27
11.6%
15
303
0
2
7.7%
