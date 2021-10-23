Before placing any bets on Hunter Renfrow's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's 31 catches (on 43 targets) have netted him 341 yards (56.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 43 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 18.5% of the target share.

Renfrow (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.2% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Renfrow was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 36 yards.

Renfrow's 21 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 137 yards (45.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2% Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Bryan Edwards 27 11.6% 15 303 0 2 7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive