The Iowa State Cyclones (4-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's 14th-ranked rush defense, play the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) and their 15th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Cyclones are 7-point favorites. The over/under is set at 47 points for the outing.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of Oklahoma State's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.

The two teams combine to score 60.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.2 points above the 35.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 50.4, 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.

The 47-point over/under for this game is 5.8 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Cyclones rack up 14.2 more points per game (33.7) than the Cowboys give up (19.5).

When Iowa State puts up more than 19.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cyclones rack up 130.8 more yards per game (438) than the Cowboys give up per contest (307.2).

When Iowa State churns out more than 307.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Cowboys have forced (8).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Cowboys rack up 10.2 more points per game (26.5) than the Cyclones give up (16.3).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 16.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 383.7 yards per game, 133 more yards than the 250.7 the Cyclones give up.

In games that Oklahoma State amasses more than 250.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats