October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 7 when Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) take on the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has been targeted 41 times and has 27 catches, leading the Bengals with 553 yards (92.2 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns this season.
  • So far this season, 23.4% of the 175 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The Ravens are giving up 295.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Chase was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 97 yards (24.2 yards per catch).
  • Chase has caught 16 passes (on 25 targets) for 333 yards (111.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

41

23.4%

27

553

5

1

7.7%

Tyler Boyd

38

21.7%

28

290

1

2

15.4%

Tee Higgins

28

16.0%

18

194

2

3

23.1%

C.J. Uzomah

16

9.1%

14

165

3

1

7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive