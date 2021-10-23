Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 7 when Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) take on the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has been targeted 41 times and has 27 catches, leading the Bengals with 553 yards (92.2 ypg) while also scoring five touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 23.4% of the 175 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens are giving up 295.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Chase was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 97 yards (24.2 yards per catch).

Chase has caught 16 passes (on 25 targets) for 333 yards (111.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1% C.J. Uzomah 16 9.1% 14 165 3 1 7.7%

