Before placing any bets on Jakobi Meyers' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East opponents meet in Week 7 when Meyers and the New England Patriots (2-4) square off against the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers' 346 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Patriots. He's been targeted 52 times and has totaled 36 catches (57.7 yards per game).

So far this season, 24.4% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

In his five matchups against the Jets, Meyers' 72 receiving yards average is 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).

In five matchups versus the Jets, Meyers has not had a TD catch.

The Jets have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 268.0 yards per game through the air.

The Jets have allowed four passing TDs this year (0.8 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Meyers caught five passes for 44 yards while being targeted six times.

During his last three games, Meyers has racked up 56.7 yards per game, hauling in 17 passes on 23 targets.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 52 24.4% 36 346 0 4 16.0% Kendrick Bourne 24 11.3% 18 282 2 1 4.0% Hunter Henry 28 13.1% 22 241 3 3 12.0% Nelson Agholor 31 14.6% 17 224 1 4 16.0%

