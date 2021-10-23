Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers' 346 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Patriots. He's been targeted 52 times and has totaled 36 catches (57.7 yards per game).
- So far this season, 24.4% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- In his five matchups against the Jets, Meyers' 72 receiving yards average is 10.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
- In five matchups versus the Jets, Meyers has not had a TD catch.
- The Jets have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 268.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets have allowed four passing TDs this year (0.8 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Meyers caught five passes for 44 yards while being targeted six times.
- During his last three games, Meyers has racked up 56.7 yards per game, hauling in 17 passes on 23 targets.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
52
24.4%
36
346
0
4
16.0%
Kendrick Bourne
24
11.3%
18
282
2
1
4.0%
Hunter Henry
28
13.1%
22
241
3
3
12.0%
Nelson Agholor
31
14.6%
17
224
1
4
16.0%
