October 23, 2021
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jalen Hurts' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts leads Philadelphia with 1,480 passing yards (246.7 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage this year (130-of-208) while throwing eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 300 rushing yards on 53 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 50.0 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has attempted 28 of his 208 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders are conceding 236.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Hurts completed 46.2% of his pass attempts for 115 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He also ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Hurts has passed for 700 yards while completing 59.5% of his throws (66-of-111), with three touchdowns and two interceptions (233.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He also has 121 rushing yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

44

21.1%

27

345

1

2

6.9%

Quez Watkins

22

10.5%

16

311

0

3

10.3%

Dallas Goedert

19

9.1%

15

216

2

5

17.2%

