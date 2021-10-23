Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts leads Philadelphia with 1,480 passing yards (246.7 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage this year (130-of-208) while throwing eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 300 rushing yards on 53 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 50.0 yards per game on the ground.
- The Eagles have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts has attempted 28 of his 208 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders are conceding 236.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Hurts completed 46.2% of his pass attempts for 115 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- He also ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Hurts has passed for 700 yards while completing 59.5% of his throws (66-of-111), with three touchdowns and two interceptions (233.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He also has 121 rushing yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
44
21.1%
27
345
1
2
6.9%
Quez Watkins
22
10.5%
16
311
0
3
10.3%
Dallas Goedert
19
9.1%
15
216
2
5
17.2%
