Before placing any wagers on Jalen Hurts' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts leads Philadelphia with 1,480 passing yards (246.7 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage this year (130-of-208) while throwing eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 300 rushing yards on 53 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 50.0 yards per game on the ground.

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts has attempted 28 of his 208 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders are conceding 236.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Hurts completed 46.2% of his pass attempts for 115 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

He also ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts has passed for 700 yards while completing 59.5% of his throws (66-of-111), with three touchdowns and two interceptions (233.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He also has 121 rushing yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 44 21.1% 27 345 1 2 6.9% Quez Watkins 22 10.5% 16 311 0 3 10.3% Dallas Goedert 19 9.1% 15 216 2 5 17.2%

