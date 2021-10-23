Jameis Winston will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Winston's New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Winston has thrown for 892 passing yards this season (178.4 per game) and has a 60.3% completion percentage (70-of-116), throwing 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 86 rushing yards (17.2 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Winston has attempted 15 of his 116 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Seattle

Winston averages 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks, 73.0 more yards his over/under in Monday's game.

Winston had multiple TD passes in both of those games against the Seahawks.

Note: Winston's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 306.2 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks have given up 10 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team in Week 5, Winston went 15-for-30 (50.0%) for 279 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception.

He also added 26 yards on six carries, averaging 4.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.

In his last three games, Winston has thrown for 633 yards (211.0 per game) while completing 60.8% of his passes (45-of-74), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 16 13.3% 12 236 2 0 0.0% Marquez Callaway 21 17.5% 13 222 3 2 11.8% Alvin Kamara 22 18.3% 15 113 3 4 23.5%

