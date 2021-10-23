October 23, 2021
Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

Jameis Winston will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Winston's New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Winston has thrown for 892 passing yards this season (178.4 per game) and has a 60.3% completion percentage (70-of-116), throwing 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 86 rushing yards (17.2 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Winston has attempted 15 of his 116 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Winston averages 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks, 73.0 more yards his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Winston had multiple TD passes in both of those games against the Seahawks.
  • Note: Winston's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 306.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Seahawks have given up 10 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team in Week 5, Winston went 15-for-30 (50.0%) for 279 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception.
  • He also added 26 yards on six carries, averaging 4.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Winston has thrown for 633 yards (211.0 per game) while completing 60.8% of his passes (45-of-74), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

16

13.3%

12

236

2

0

0.0%

Marquez Callaway

21

17.5%

13

222

3

2

11.8%

Alvin Kamara

22

18.3%

15

113

3

4

23.5%

