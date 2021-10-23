Publish date:
Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Winston has thrown for 892 passing yards this season (178.4 per game) and has a 60.3% completion percentage (70-of-116), throwing 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 86 rushing yards (17.2 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Winston has attempted 15 of his 116 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Winston averages 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks, 73.0 more yards his over/under in Monday's game.
- Winston had multiple TD passes in both of those games against the Seahawks.
- Note: Winston's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 306.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Seahawks have given up 10 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team in Week 5, Winston went 15-for-30 (50.0%) for 279 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception.
- He also added 26 yards on six carries, averaging 4.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- In his last three games, Winston has thrown for 633 yards (211.0 per game) while completing 60.8% of his passes (45-of-74), with seven touchdowns and one interception.
Winston's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
16
13.3%
12
236
2
0
0.0%
Marquez Callaway
21
17.5%
13
222
3
2
11.8%
Alvin Kamara
22
18.3%
15
113
3
4
23.5%
