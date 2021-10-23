October 23, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on James Conner for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 7 matchup sees Conner's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) play the Houston Texans (1-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner has run for 272 yards on 79 carries (45.3 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • And he has added five catches for 34 yards (5.7 per game).
  • He has received 79 of his team's 188 carries this season (42.0%).
  • The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Conner has notched 109 rushing yards in his one career matchup, 52.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Conner ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Texans.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 141.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Texans have conceded 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Browns, Conner carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per attempt).
  • During his last three games, Conner has rushed for 150 yards (50.0 per game) on 44 carries with three touchdowns.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

79

42.0%

272

5

17

42.5%

3.4

Chase Edmonds

53

28.2%

316

0

8

20.0%

6.0

Kyler Murray

37

19.7%

116

3

10

25.0%

3.1

Rondale Moore

9

4.8%

60

0

4

10.0%

6.7

