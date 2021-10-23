Publish date:
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conner has run for 272 yards on 79 carries (45.3 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground this year.
- And he has added five catches for 34 yards (5.7 per game).
- He has received 79 of his team's 188 carries this season (42.0%).
- The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Conner has notched 109 rushing yards in his one career matchup, 52.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Conner ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Texans.
- The Texans have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 141.3 yards per game.
- This season the Texans have conceded 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Browns, Conner carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per attempt).
- During his last three games, Conner has rushed for 150 yards (50.0 per game) on 44 carries with three touchdowns.
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
79
42.0%
272
5
17
42.5%
3.4
Chase Edmonds
53
28.2%
316
0
8
20.0%
6.0
Kyler Murray
37
19.7%
116
3
10
25.0%
3.1
Rondale Moore
9
4.8%
60
0
4
10.0%
6.7
