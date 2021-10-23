In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on James Conner for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 7 matchup sees Conner's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) play the Houston Texans (1-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has run for 272 yards on 79 carries (45.3 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground this year.

And he has added five catches for 34 yards (5.7 per game).

He has received 79 of his team's 188 carries this season (42.0%).

The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Conner has notched 109 rushing yards in his one career matchup, 52.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Conner ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Texans.

The Texans have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 141.3 yards per game.

This season the Texans have conceded 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Browns, Conner carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per attempt).

During his last three games, Conner has rushed for 150 yards (50.0 per game) on 44 carries with three touchdowns.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 79 42.0% 272 5 17 42.5% 3.4 Chase Edmonds 53 28.2% 316 0 8 20.0% 6.0 Kyler Murray 37 19.7% 116 3 10 25.0% 3.1 Rondale Moore 9 4.8% 60 0 4 10.0% 6.7

