Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has 1,505 passing yards (250.8 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 73 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 12 carries.
- The Lions have called a pass in 63.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
- Goff has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- This week Goff will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (285.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Goff went 28-for-42 (66.7%) for 202 yards and one interception.
- In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 704 yards (234.7 per game) while completing 73 of 115 passes (63.5%), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
44
18.4%
32
311
2
4
16.0%
D'Andre Swift
42
17.6%
34
295
1
5
20.0%
Kalif Raymond
31
13.0%
20
219
2
3
12.0%
