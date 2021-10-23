October 23, 2021
BETTING
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jared Goff, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) hit the field in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has 1,505 passing yards (250.8 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 73 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 12 carries.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 63.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Goff has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • This week Goff will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (285.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Goff went 28-for-42 (66.7%) for 202 yards and one interception.
  • In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 704 yards (234.7 per game) while completing 73 of 115 passes (63.5%), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

44

18.4%

32

311

2

4

16.0%

D'Andre Swift

42

17.6%

34

295

1

5

20.0%

Kalif Raymond

31

13.0%

20

219

2

3

12.0%

