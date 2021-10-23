Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jared Goff, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) hit the field in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has 1,505 passing yards (250.8 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 73 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 12 carries.

The Lions have called a pass in 63.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Goff has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

This week Goff will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (285.5 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Goff went 28-for-42 (66.7%) for 202 yards and one interception.

In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 704 yards (234.7 per game) while completing 73 of 115 passes (63.5%), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 44 18.4% 32 311 2 4 16.0% D'Andre Swift 42 17.6% 34 295 1 5 20.0% Kalif Raymond 31 13.0% 20 219 2 3 12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive